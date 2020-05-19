France's Le Maire: EU recovery fund probably not available until 2021

Author: Justin Low | Category: News

Comments by French finance minister, Bruno Le Maire

France giveth, France taketh away. But this more or less rings true since there are still political hurdles to navigate through to even try and get the Franco-German proposal approved. As is with most European agreements, the biggest caveat is always if.

The favourite pastime of lawmakers in the region has been kicking the can down the road and this has the makings of going down that same path once again.
