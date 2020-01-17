France's Le Maire: EU will retaliate if US imposes sanctions over digital tax issue
Says that "it is up to our American friends to make a move in the coming days"At the same time, he is also saying that they are making progress with the US on the matter. Just to clarify, when he says trade sanctions, he is referring to the proposed tariffs against France - as outlined previously back in December here.
This could potentially be one of the more key themes in markets in the near-term as things start to heat up now that the US can focus on the EU after having formally sealed a trade agreement with China this week.