France's Le Maire: Euro area growth outlook worse than a few months ago

Comments by French finance minister, Bruno Le Maire

Need to look at all options to boost euro area growth

Hey, didn't he get the message from other lawmakers and ECB policymakers that the weaker outlook is over? Pfft. I reckon he's a bit worried by the fact that the hard data hasn't quite supported survey/indicative data towards the end of last year.





The French economy even surprisingly contracted in Q4 2019, and with coronavirus concerns hanging over the world's head to start the new year, it is likely to add more downwards pressure on the European economy in the coming months.



