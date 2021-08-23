France's Le Maire: First two weeks of August saw +5% growth in French consumer spending
Remarks by French finance minister, Bruno Le Maire
- Still aiming for pre-pandemic economic growth levels by end of the year
That's quite an upbeat take but I guess we'll get a better sense of what Le Maire is talking about when we get the PMI readings later in the day. For now, there is still the view that the summer optimism is fading as peak demand conditions have already been met in Europe; not to mention persisting supply chain disruptions.