France's Le Maire: French economy likely to shrink by more than 8% this year

Comments by French finance minister, Bruno Le Maire





Hopes a deal can be reached in the coming weeks on EU recovery fund

That remains the general outlook for the time being, but any growth forecasts at this stage is still highly dependent on coronavirus developments in general.





That said, I would argue that governments will find it even tougher to reimpose lockdown restrictions again unless the outbreak threatens to be worse than the initial one.





As such, total loss of economic activity from a large-scale lockdown is not likely to materialise again unless the virus trajectory takes a much worse turn in the coming months.





As for the €750 billion recovery fund proposal, it seems like France and Germany are on board with it - at least from first impressions. Let's see how the "frugals" will respond.



