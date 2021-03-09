France's Le Maire: I have full confidence in the ECB amid current financial market conditions

Remarks by French finance minister, Bruno Le Maire

Well, ECB PEPP data yesterday failed to do much convincing as the central bank alluded to high redemptions again as to why the pace of purchases is on the lower side.





As much as that might be true and plausible, the market is still searching for more reassurances after the ECB had threatened with verbal intervention previously.





This week's policy meeting on Thursday will be key to deliver that message and they may just tweak PEPP in order to curb any unwanted rise in yields moving forward.