France's Le Maire: Lack of growth in the Eurozone is a crucial issue to tackle

Comments by French finance minister, Bruno Le Maire

More investments from countries with fiscal space are needed

It's a positive narrative to see them talking about this out loud but without any follow through action (as typical of politicians), then it ultimately does little to convince that the euro area economy will be able to counteract the economic slowdown in the long-run.





Just take note that European finance ministers are meeting in Helsinki today so let's see if they will have more to say following the ECB's finger-pointing yesterday.



