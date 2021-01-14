France's Le Maire: Now is not the time to reduce public debt

The time to reduce public debt will come after the crisis is over

Q1 will remain difficult for French economy

As long as the crisis lasts, we will continue supporting the sectors hit by it

The question about spending is pretty much an eternal tale as this point. A way to look at spending is that it is a reflection of tax timings. So, as much as governments are obligated to talk about who is going to pay for all of this and reducing debt levels in the future, all the talk will be for naught once the next crisis comes along.