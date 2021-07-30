France's Le Maire: Q2 economic performance was 'exceptional'

Remarks by French finance minister, Bruno Le Maire

French economic growth in Q2 better than forecast

Marked an exceptional performance by the economy

Puts France on track to meet 6% growth target this year

Well, considering the easing of virus restrictions since May, it is definitely a solid bounce back as pent-up demand helped to bolster overall activity. The more optimistic outlook for the summer is still intact but we'll see if that can hold up going into Q4.



