France's Le Maire: Q2 economic performance was 'exceptional'

Remarks by French finance minister, Bruno Le Maire

  • French economic growth in Q2 better than forecast
  • Marked an exceptional performance by the economy
  • Puts France on track to meet 6% growth target this year
Well, considering the easing of virus restrictions since May, it is definitely a solid bounce back as pent-up demand helped to bolster overall activity. The more optimistic outlook for the summer is still intact but we'll see if that can hold up going into Q4.

