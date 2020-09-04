France's Le Maire: Recession is not as bad as initially forecast
Comments by French finance minister, Bruno Le Maire
- There are some positive indicators out there in the French economy
- Hopes the economy does better than the 11% contraction forecast for 2020
- Reiterates that there will be no tax increases
Some positive remarks there by Le Maire, though it may be too early to take a victory lap just yet. August PMI data has raised fresh concerns surrounding the pace of the recovery, so it remains to be seen if things will progress as smoothly in the coming months.