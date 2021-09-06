France's Le Maire says does not see current inflation figures as a long-term trend

Author: Justin Low | Category: News

Remarks by French finance minister, Bruno Le Maire

For some context, the latest French inflation report from last week here.

In any case, his comment fits with what ECB policymakers have been preaching over the past few months now so it isn't anything new.
