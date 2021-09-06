France's Le Maire says does not see current inflation figures as a long-term trend

Subscription Confirmed!
Thank you for subscribing
Trade with Top Brokers
EDUCATION HUB
Must Read
Technical Analysis
Forex Orders
Central Banks
-
PBOC sets USD/ CNY reference rate for today at 6.4529 (vs. yesterday at 6.4577)
-
There is a packed agenda of Federal Reserve speakers coming up this week
-
EU Commission's Gentiloni warns the ECB that tighter monetary policy would be a "big mistake"
-
Its a big central bank week ahead - RBA, BoC, ECB
-
Chinese officials to tighten foreign exchange market supervision