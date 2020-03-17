France's Le Maire says government will spend €45 billion to support the economy

Comments by French finance minister, Bruno Le Maire







It's been a real wake-up call for Le Maire over the past few weeks. At the end of February, he was still saying that it will only have a 0.1% impact on the French economy.

He says that they are going to mobilise €45 billion in crisis measures to deal with the economic fallout from the virus outbreak. It's good to see that they are taking action, but let's wait for the details to see where this amount of money is going to.