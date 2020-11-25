France's Le Maire says in favour of allowing shops to open every Sunday until Christmas

Comments by French finance minister, Bruno Le Maire

It is a tough job to balance out the economy, citizen morale, and the health crisis, but all these proposed workarounds are so arbitrary and subjective.





It is the same case as the UK set to relax restrictions just for the Christmas period i.e. 23-27 December. It's as though the virus just knowingly stops spreading on Sundays and during Christmas. Sheesh.





I understand that people are tired and want this to be over but mixed signals don't help in trying to alleviate the current situation. I can imagine healthcare workers being the most frustrated when it comes to hearing announcements like these.