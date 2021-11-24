France's Le Maire says no major concerns on French economy from latest COVID-19 wave
Remarks by French finance minister, Bruno Le Maire
Mind you, this is the same guy who played down the initial outbreak of COVID-19 last year back in March. And look what happened then. But I guess he has a job to do.
He adds that at the moment, there is no need for further restrictions to be imposed but we'll see if the virus trend agrees with that in the coming days/weeks. In case you missed it, France recorded over 30,000 new daily cases yesterday.