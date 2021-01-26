France's Le Maire says should not rush into any new decision on further lockdown

Comments by French finance minister, Bruno Le Maire

Should wait to see results of curfew measures first This echoes comments by health minister, Olivier Véran, yesterday in saying that they will be waiting to see the impact of curfew measures but will be ready to implement a fresh lockdown if infections start to get out of control.





That said, hospitalisations remain a major worry for France as the number of virus patients requiring intensive care exceeded 3,000 yesterday - the first time since 9 December.

For some context, France had announced a nationwide curfew from 6pm to 6am two weeks back to try and curb the spread of the virus across the country.



