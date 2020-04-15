France's Le Maire says that close to 60% of French industry has restarted

Author: Justin Low | Category: News

Comments by French finance minister, Bruno Le Maire

Isn't the country in strict lockdown until 11 May? Or am I missing something? Granted, the French economy relies much more on its services sector but 60% return of industrial activity represents quite a significant amount of people in the workforce I would imagine.


