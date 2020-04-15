France's Le Maire says that close to 60% of French industry has restarted

Subscription Confirmed!
Thank you for subscribing
Trade with Top Brokers
Must Read
Market Data by TradingView
Technical Analysis
-
USD/CAD nears test of the 1.4000 level on weaker oil prices, softer risk mood
-
WTI crude briefly falls to lowest level since 2002
-
USD/JPY shows that the dollar story is still the key driver in the currencies space
-
Aussie, kiwi extend losses as risk aversion deepens
-
Cable eases lower as dollar keeps firm on softer risk mood
Forex Orders
Central Banks
-
Fed's Daly: Recovery path out of the virus crisis is unlikely to be a swift one
-
French retail sales sank 24% in March from February amid lockdown, virus impact
-
People's Bank of China conduct 1 year MLF operation
-
PBOC sets USD/ CNY reference rate for today at 7.0402 (vs. yesterday at 7.0406)
-
Gundlach says the Fed has failed and is fundamentally broken