France's Le Maire: The economy must go back to normal this summer

Comments by French finance minister, Bruno Le Maire





Says that the economy must restart faster

Says French economy can rebound strongly as soon as 2021

You can get shops to open and businesses to run, but consumer demand is something that is out of their control. Not to mention, global travel being rather dead still isn't going to help with tourism income for France during the summer this year.





There's reason to expect better conditions as we adjust to a new normal and come to terms with an economic bottom in April, but a secondary virus outbreak is the real risk and that would throw every expectation of a smooth economic recovery out the window.



