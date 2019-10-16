France's Le Maire: There is a glimmer of hope for a Brexit deal

Comments by French finance minister, Bruno Le Maire





Reiterates that it is more preferable to have a Brexit deal than no-deal

Will have to see what concessions have been made in Brexit negotiations

Red line remains the importance of protecting European single market

Nothing that really stands out here from Le Maire but for now, we could be still headed towards some form of draft deal ahead of the summit tomorrow.





That said, it remains to be seen whether or not the deal will fly with the UK parliament. I reckon that's more of the spot to watch rather than how things will play out with the EU.



