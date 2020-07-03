France's Macron appoints Jean Castex as prime minister

Author: Justin Low | Category: News

Castex will succeed Eduoard Phillipe, who resigned earlier today

The appointment here is mainly for Macron to bolster political support as he looks to reshuffle the government and shore up his position as president. Castex is the mayor of Prades and was most recently tasked with deconfinement plans with regards to the easing of restrictions following lockdown amid the coronavirus outbreak in France.

