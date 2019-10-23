France's Macron demands Nov 15 Brexit deadline - report

Telegraph report

Macron is drawing a line in the sand. However Macron tends to draw lines in very fine sand, or particularly windy days. A report from BBC says Johnson asked Macron to veto the extension.









The French President's hardline stance, designed to exert maximum pressure on MPs in London to back the deal, has horrified diplomats in Brussels, who fear the short delay raises the risk of an accidental no deal Brexit.



Separately, a report from Reuters confirms there will be no EU decision on an extension today and that they will meet again on Friday. The report says a 3-month extension is most likely.





This is from Sky News:





