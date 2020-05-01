France's Macron: End of lockdown on 11 May will not signal return to normal life

Macron is making it clear that citizens have to adjust to a new normal





11 May will not be the passage to normal life

There will be several phases and 11 May will be one of them

It is only the first step to move out of the coronavirus crisis

Movement restrictions will be lifted in France starting from 11 May, but public gatherings will still be banned with restaurants and cafes also set to remain closed until further notice.





Besides that, kindergarten and primary schools will also be allowed to open on a voluntary basis with secondary schools to follow that on 18 May.



