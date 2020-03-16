France's Macron hints at potential action by Europe?

A tweet by French president Emmanuel Macron

"Coordination européenne ce matin avec @vonderleyen, @CharlesMichel et la Chancelière Merkel. Nous travaillons entre Européens. Des décisions exigeantes dans les prochaines heures."

He is talking about European coordination, tagging European Commission president Ursula von der Leyen, European Council president Charles Michel, and German chancellor Angela Merkel in the tweet.





Adding that a "demanding(?) decision" will follow in the coming hours. That's good to know but we'll have to see what the end product looks like before judging. We've been down this road one too many times before.



