France's Macron extends lockdown to May 11 - but some reopening hints

Author: Eamonn Sheridan | Category: News

The President of France spoke on Monday with suggestions of a gradual reopening of the French economy in May

But not before the extended lock down, out now to May 11
As of now his proposals for after that include:
  • May 11 lockdown ends
  • some economy & border opening, but masks to be worn and social distancing in place
  • schools to reopen soon but not universities (distance learning only at tertiary level) 
  • staying closed are public events & restaurants, likely until July
