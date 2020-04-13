France's Macron extends lockdown to May 11 - but some reopening hints
The President of France spoke on Monday with suggestions of a gradual reopening of the French economy in May
But not before the extended lock down, out now to May 11
As of now his proposals for after that include:
- May 11 lockdown ends
- some economy & border opening, but masks to be worn and social distancing in place
- schools to reopen soon but not universities (distance learning only at tertiary level)
- staying closed are public events & restaurants, likely until July