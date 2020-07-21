France's Macron: There is no perfect world, but we have made progress

Merkel and Macron pretty much doing their victory laps here

I have no regrets about the deal

The compromises made were proportional and necessary to obtain a good deal

Some member states opposed initially, but they accepted it

I wouldn't reach too much into the remarks here as they are merely to appease the media and to add some colour after four stretched days of negotiations. A more detailed look at the €750 billion that was agreed by European leaders:







