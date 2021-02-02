France's Macron: Wants to vaccinate all French people by end of summer

France's Macron speaks on Covid vaccine 

  • wants to vaccinate all French people by end of summer
  • in coming weeks early March, sites in France will produce vaccines
  • we must now prepare vaccines for the next winter and early next year
  • whoever invents a new vaccine should share it with all who can produce it, as big scale production is the main bottleneck to vaccination
  • if we do not vaccinate in developing countries, the virus will keep coming back
  • we need global vaccine production to supply Africa, Latin America with vaccine doses
  • given the contracts that we have, France will have vaccine for everyone who wants it by the end of the summer

