France's Macron: In the coming weeks, will make masks compulsory in all enclosed public spaces
Comments by French president, Emmanuel Macron
This comes amid a bit of a warning by local health officials over the weekend on French citizens being too complacent about the current situation. The virus reproduction rate has also gone up in most parts of the country and that is a concern for lawmakers/policymakers that there may be a potential secondary wave of infections set to follow.
- Masks should be worn for public events held outdoors
- There are signs that the coronavirus is returning a bit
- We will be ready if there is a second wave