France's Macron: In the coming weeks, will make masks compulsory in all enclosed public spaces

Comments by French president, Emmanuel Macron





Masks should be worn for public events held outdoors

There are signs that the coronavirus is returning a bit

We will be ready if there is a second wave

This comes amid a bit of a warning by local health officials over the weekend on French citizens being too complacent about the current situation. The virus reproduction rate has also gone up in most parts of the country and that is a concern for lawmakers/policymakers that there may be a potential secondary wave of infections set to follow.