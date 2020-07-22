French authorities informally told telecom operators they will not renew Huawei

Author: Greg Michalowski | Category: News

Follows UK actions

The French regulators are limiting most telecom operator licenses for Huawei 5G equipment to 3 or 5 years.  They add:
  • informally told the telecom operators they will not renew licenses granted for Huawei 5G equipment
The UK impose similar actions and China has threatened to retaliate in response.

For bank trade ideas, check out eFX Plus
By continuing to browse our site you agree to our use of cookies, revised Privacy Notice and Terms of Service. More information about cookiesClose