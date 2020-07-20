French finance minister says that agreement at EU summit is possible

Comments by French finance minister, Bruno Le Maire

Agreement on stimulus deal is possible and necessary

Pension reform is also necessary

This just adds more colour to the ongoing situation. For those who missed out on the earlier headlines, European leaders will be set to meet again later today at 1400 GMT to iron out a compromise on the recovery fund.





Recent reports are suggesting that the "frugals" are likely to be done with their grandstanding to accept a compromise with a split between €390 billion in grants and €360 billion in loans - a proposal that will be set out by EU leaders later in the day.



