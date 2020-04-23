French finance minister: We want all retail outlets to be able to open by 11 May, except bars and restaurants

Comments by French finance minister, Bruno Le Maire

That's a little over two weeks from now. It sounds good on paper but the government also has to ensure that proper precautionary measures are put into place in the meantime. Otherwise, the risk is that there may be a secondary outbreak in the country.
