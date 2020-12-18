French government scientific advisor: No return to 'normal life' before the autumn of next year

Comments by Professor Jean-François Delfraissy, who leads the scientific council that advises the government on the virus pandemic







European Commission president von der Leyen did say that the vaccine distribution in the region should begin at the end of the year, with the EMA deciding to expedite its hearing on Pfizer's vaccine to 21 December from 29 December previously.





That is arguably one of the more realistic takes on the timeline in which things will progress, as compared to political talk that we may get back to 'normal' - whatever that may be - some time by Easter or even before the summer of next year.