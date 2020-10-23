French government scientific advisor says fight against coronavirus would be a 'marathon'

Adds that the virus is now circulating more quickly than in spring

The resurgence of the virus started in August

Virus is spreading more quickly than the initial outbreak

Studies show people with 'O' blood group are less likely to catch the virus











For bank trade ideas, check out eFX Plus

Amid the backdrop of a worsening virus situation across the region, the preliminary euro area PMI data for October later will take on more significance.

Some remarks by French government scientific advisor, Arnaud Fontanet. In case you missed it, France reported a record of 41,622 new cases yesterday and that brings the number of confirmed cases in the country to nearly 1,000,000.