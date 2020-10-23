French government scientific advisor says fight against coronavirus would be a 'marathon'

Adds that the virus is now circulating more quickly than in spring

  • The resurgence of the virus started in August
  • Virus is spreading more quickly than the initial outbreak
  • Studies show people with 'O' blood group are less likely to catch the virus
Some remarks by French government scientific advisor, Arnaud Fontanet. In case you missed it, France reported a record of 41,622 new cases yesterday and that brings the number of confirmed cases in the country to nearly 1,000,000.

Amid the backdrop of a worsening virus situation across the region, the preliminary euro area PMI data for October later will take on more significance.
