French government scientific advisor says must do everything to avoid lockdowns

Comments by the head of the French government scientific advisory council, Professor Jean-François Delfraissy





French public is showing too much 'laxism' on coronavirus safety

Does not expect an effective vaccine before Q1 2021

The number of virus cases has been on the rise in France and several other European countries in recent weeks, prompting renewed fears of a second wave of infections (potentially renewed restrictions as well) across the region. For France itself, the country recorded a daily record of virus deaths - 39 people - earlier this week on 8 September.



