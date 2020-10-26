French government scientific advisor: There are some 100,000 new coronavirus cases a day in France

Comments by Professor Jean-François Delfraissy, who leads the scientific council that advises the government on the virus pandemic





The positivity rate has also increased significantly to 17% and odds are, these 50,000+ that are being detected are only because there is a limit to testing capacity.





The underlying spread of the virus is likely higher and if it is what Delfraissy suggests i.e. almost double what is being reported, then we could possibly see medical facilities pushed to the brink at a much quicker pace.







In the bigger picture, if more people come down with the virus, it also impacts daily consumption and business activity as these people would be unable to go about their day-to-day life as they would otherwise.