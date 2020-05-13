French government spokeswoman reaffirms that they could renew lockdown measures if needed

France has significantly eased lockdown measures from 11 May













Still, I don't think it will be easy for governments to announce a secondary lockdown unless the situation threatens to be worse than the initial outbreak.









The economic damage that comes with it and the public morale/support towards the government will be at stake if they don't manage the situation correctly.

Movement restrictions have been lifted, shops and schools have also started to reopen this week, although social distancing rules have stayed in place. As more countries take their first steps to ease lockdown measures, it'll be interesting to see how things progress.