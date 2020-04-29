French government spokeswoman says lockdown end still depends on virus data by 11 May

Comments by French government spokeswoman, Sibeth Ndiaye

Second wave of epidemic is a likely risk

French prime minister, Edouard Philippe, had yesterday announced that restrictions will slowly be relaxed starting from 11 May as the government plans to try and carry out at least 700,000 virus tests per week starting from that date.





Kindergartens and primary schools will be allowed to open starting from 11 May on a voluntary basis, with secondary schools to resume on 18 May.





Movement restrictions will also be lifted on 11 May but public gatherings will still be banned, with restaurants and cafes also set to remain closed until further notice.



