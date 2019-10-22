French govt minister says cannot wait infinitely for UK to make a Brexit decision

"Infinitely"? I've told this guy a million times not to exaggerate. 

More:
  • question arises on the justification for an extension of the delay
  • time alone will not solve this, only a political decision 


Guy should chill. Enjoy the process.

