French health minister: As of now, don't think it is appropriate to allow shops to reopen on 27 November
Further comments by French health minister, Olivier VéranThe concern about the latest set of restrictions across Europe is that they may not necessarily last until the end of November, and may be extended further. The issue here is that despite the virus trajectory turning the corner, the base figure is still relatively high.
And in the case of France, hospitalisations are still being pushed to the brink for now.