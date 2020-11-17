French health minister: As of now, don't think it is appropriate to allow shops to reopen on 27 November

Author: Justin Low

Further comments by French health minister, Olivier Véran

The concern about the latest set of restrictions across Europe is that they may not necessarily last until the end of November, and may be extended further. The issue here is that despite the virus trajectory turning the corner, the base figure is still relatively high.

