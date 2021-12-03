French health minister says latest COVID-19 wave peak could be "very elevated"

Remarks by French health minister, Olivier Véran

  • The peak could be reached in January
  • By the end of January, the peak could be "very elevated"
It seems like Veran is succumbing to the fact that the omicron variant is going to be more widespread across Europe and may eventually take over from delta as being the dominant variant across the region. Here's a look at French cases for now:

France
For added context, France has fully vaccinated around 70% of its entire population as of the end of November with roughly 11% of those persons receiving booster shots.

