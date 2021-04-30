French health minister says that virus infections are going down by 20% in general per week

Subscription Confirmed!
PBOC sets USD/ CNY central rate at 6.4672 (vs. yesterday at 6.4715)
ECB's Lane: We see a good recovery throughout the rest of this year
ECB's de Guindos: Inflation could be higher than 2% at the end of the year
Hong Kong central bank says the HK dollar remains steady (comments in response to the FOMC)
Data from the US tonight will show strong inflation - but the Fed will shrug it off