French health minister says that virus infections are going down by 20% in general per week

Author: Justin Low | Category: News

Remarks by French health minister, Olivier Véran

I'm not exactly sure how he managed to quantify that figure but this is more to set up Macron's speech later today, in which the French president will be announcing plans to ease restrictions going into May.
