French health minister Veran: Will not announce any new lockdown or curfew
France maintains that the COVID-19 situation is under control
- Confirms France will roll out vaccine booster shots for all aged 18 and over
- Gap between earlier vaccine shot and booster shot cut to 5 months
That fits with what the government spokesperson commented yesterday here. It will be tough for countries which have opened up completely to return to any form of lockdown at this stage, not least that the decision will be unpopular - something that Macron will be considering with the election coming up early next year.