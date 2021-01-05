French health minister Véran: We cannot ease up on restrictions for now

Comments by French health minister, Olivier Véran

  • Hoping to have some 300 vaccine centers in France by next week
  • Will authorise vaccination of people aged 75 and above who are living at home by the end of January
He also says that prime minister Castex is to hold a news conference later this week on Thursday to brief on the situation regarding restaurants across the country.

Despite receiving a bulk of the vaccine, France has been slow in deploying the rollout - which only adds to the angst surrounding the vaccine handling in Europe as of late.
