French health minister Véran: We cannot ease up on restrictions for now

Comments by French health minister, Olivier Véran

Hoping to have some 300 vaccine centers in France by next week

Will authorise vaccination of people aged 75 and above who are living at home by the end of January

He also says that prime minister Castex is to hold a news conference later this week on Thursday to brief on the situation regarding restaurants across the country.





Despite receiving a bulk of the vaccine, France has been slow in deploying the rollout - which only adds to the angst surrounding the vaccine handling in Europe as of late.



