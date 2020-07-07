French lawmaker says that government plans to 'phase out' Huawei

Author: Justin Low | Category: News

French majority party lawmaker, Eric Bothorel, remarks

Huawei
France has said that they will only grant time-limited waivers on 5G for wireless operators that use Huawei products, in a move to basically sideline the Chinese company. Bothorel backed that up in an interview, confirming that they are "phasing out" Huawei.

However, he said that they will not phase out Huawei completely but there will be much less of the company's involvement in the future network.

This pretty much reflects a continued hardening of position against Huawei amid a US-led boycott with the UK also planning to stop using it for 5G as soon as this year.

