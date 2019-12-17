French President Macron is rethinking the French-backed euro-pegged CFA franc used in Africa

The CFA franc is used in two African monetary zones, one in 8 west African countries, the other for 6 in central Africa

the CFA France was established in 1945

has been pegged to the EUR since 1999

The FT had a piece yesterday on Macron's concerns with the currency, an interesting read:

The CFA franc, particularly the obligation for member states to keep half their reserves at France's central bank, has long provoked resentment. Opponents say it prevents countries from devaluing to counter external shocks and has hampered industrialisation by keeping the exchange rate artificially high.













