French minister says EMA likely to issue new guidance on J&J vaccine today

Johnson & Johnson announced a delay to the European vaccine rollout yesterday after the news from the US

Following the AstraZeneca debacle, this risks creating more doubts surrounding vaccine safety and efficacy in general. That said, the rollout in the US is likely less impacted as they are well supplied by Pfizer and Moderna. But for the rest of the globe, we'll see.





The FDA already tried to ease the panic yesterday by saying the latest hiccup should be cleared "in a matter of days". I don't see why that shouldn't be the case elsewhere too.





Based on the findings, 6 out of 6.8 million is certainly better odds than the risks associated COVID-19 infections.



