French oil giant Total oi price outlook is for a rebound in price … from 2025

Author: Eamonn Sheridan | Category: News

Total has revised its oil price assumptions for the next years given the drop in prices in 2020

Its new profile is for Brent price at 
  • $35 per barrel in 2020
  • $40 in 2021
  • $50 in 2022
  • $60 in 2023
Said that the drop in investments in the oil sector since 2015 would result in insufficient global production capacities by 2025 and a rebound in prices.
  • "Beyond 2030, given technological developments, particularly in the transportation sector, Total anticipates oil demand will have reached its peak and Brent prices should tend toward the long-term price of $50 per barrel" 
Total has revised its oil price assumptions for the next years given the drop in prices in 2020

Info via Reuters 
For bank trade ideas, check out eFX Plus
By continuing to browse our site you agree to our use of cookies, revised Privacy Notice and Terms of Service. More information about cookiesClose