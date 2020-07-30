French oil giant Total oi price outlook is for a rebound in price … from 2025

Total has revised its oil price assumptions for the next years given the drop in prices in 2020

Its new profile is for Brent price at

$35 per barrel in 2020

$40 in 2021

$50 in 2022

$60 in 2023

Said that the drop in investments in the oil sector since 2015 would result in insufficient global production capacities by 2025 and a rebound in prices.

"Beyond 2030, given technological developments, particularly in the transportation sector, Total anticipates oil demand will have reached its peak and Brent prices should tend toward the long-term price of $50 per barrel"









Info via Reuters