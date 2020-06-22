French president Macron set to meet with Dutch PM Rutte tomorrow to discuss EU recovery fund proposal

As confirmed by the Élysée Office

Well, at least that's a start following the groundwork - or should I say lack thereof - that was laid out at the European Council meeting at the end of last week.





As mentioned before, expect the more heated discussions regarding the recovery fund to only take place some time in July. For now, all sides will just go into it sticking with their views but not really giving any firm nod or dissent towards the subject in general.

France and Germany are still adamant that the European Commission proposal is the best way forward but the "frugals" are still having their reservations on the matter currently.



