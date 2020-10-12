French prime minister Castex: There are no plans to raise taxes based on economic situation
Comments by French prime minister, Jean Castex
- Could take stricter measures if virus situation continues to worsen
- No options are ruled out
- But crucial for French companies to keep operating, schools to stay open
As is the case in most places, the tax narrative is largely a political one but eventually once the crisis settles, somebody has to be paying for all of this spending.
Meanwhile, the record number of cases in France over the weekend is certainly not encouraging as that will continue to weigh on the economic outlook - if not for restrictions, virus fears will also play a role eventually in terms of affecting consumer behaviour.