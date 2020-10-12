French prime minister Castex: There are no plans to raise taxes based on economic situation

Author: Justin Low | Category: News

Comments by French prime minister, Jean Castex

  • Could take stricter measures if virus situation continues to worsen
  • No options are ruled out
  • But crucial for French companies to keep operating, schools to stay open
As is the case in most places, the tax narrative is largely a political one but eventually once the crisis settles, somebody has to be paying for all of this spending.

Meanwhile, the record number of cases in France over the weekend is certainly not encouraging as that will continue to weigh on the economic outlook - if not for restrictions, virus fears will also play a role eventually in terms of affecting consumer behaviour.
For bank trade ideas, check out eFX Plus

By continuing to browse our site you agree to our use of cookies, revised Privacy Notice and Terms of Service. More information about cookiesClose