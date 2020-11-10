French PM Castex to hold news conference on Thursday evening regarding virus situation in France

As confirmed by the French prime minister's department

There is now an estimated 1.6 million active cases and the real worry is that hospitalisations are steadily increasing, as have the number of deaths in recent weeks as well.





The number of hospitalisations across Metropolitan France looks set to exceed the peak in April in the coming days as the trend continues:

















The positivity rate in the past week is still little changed i.e. roughly 20%.





After days of record number of daily cases (averaging ~48,000), France reported 20,155 cases yesterday over the last 24 hours. That could be in part a 'Monday effect' but France is also known to have some "bugs" in their data and play catch-up afterwards.