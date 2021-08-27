(Friday news) Monkey on the loose in Tokyo, do not approach
Its been a dour week for news, culminating in the horrible attack in Kabul.
Time for a bit of relief. Japan media report:
- TOKYO -- Authorities including Tokyo's Kita Ward Office and the Metropolitan Police Department are warning people to steer clear of a monkey spotted in the capital's north, as it could harm humans if approached.
- With numerous monkey sightings since mid-August in neighboring Saitama Prefecture as well as Tokyo, authorities speculate the same monkey could be on the move, heading southwest.
Not just a Tokyo problem: