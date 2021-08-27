(Friday news) Monkey on the loose in Tokyo, do not approach

Author: Eamonn Sheridan | Category: News

Its been a dour week for news, culminating in the horrible attack in Kabul.

Time for a bit of relief. Japan media report:
  • TOKYO -- Authorities including Tokyo's Kita Ward Office and the Metropolitan Police Department are warning people to steer clear of a monkey spotted in the capital's north, as it could harm humans if approached.
  • With numerous monkey sightings since mid-August in neighboring Saitama Prefecture as well as Tokyo, authorities speculate the same monkey could be on the move, heading southwest.

Not just a Tokyo problem:


Invest in yourself. See our forex education hub.
By continuing to browse our site you agree to our use of cookies, revised Privacy Notice and Terms of Service. More information about cookiesClose