Friday September 17 the end of an era, CME will delist its standard-size S&P 500 contracts

Author: Eamonn Sheridan | Category: News

Tomorrow will be the end of standard-size futures and options on futures contracts on the Standard and Poor's 500 Stock Price Index. ("standard-size contracts") 

If I'm not wrong these began trading in 1982.

Once the September 2021 contracts expire on Friday September 17 the standard-size contracts will be delisted. The E-mini suite of futures and options on the S&P 500 Index will, of course, remain.

The move was announced back in May but had been mooted before that. For a comprehensive list of FAQs on the change, check this out:
